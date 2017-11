FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – How?

The pass from Northrop’s Kareem Kubisty is deflected by Columbia City’s Ethan Christen – and it goes in the hoop. Despite the miraculous bucket, the Eagles are able to hold off the Bruins on Thursday night to win their first game of the season, 42-39.

The Eagles face Churubusco on Tuesday.

Northrop takes on South Bend-Adams on Saturday.