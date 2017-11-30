Coliseum to host Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony will be held in Memorial Hall of the Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the Army Navy Union #57, the Allen County Council of Veterans and the Memorial Coliseum.

This will mark the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The public is welcome to attend and honor the men and women who were lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Guests attending the ceremony can enter the Memorial Coliseum parking lot at the entrances closest to the Veteran’s Plaza located at Coliseum Boulevard or Parnell Avenue.

For more information about the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony, contact Sue Balsamo at (260) 705-9901 or via email at pbsb6920@yahoo.com.

