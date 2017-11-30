Arrest made in death of toddler

Related Coverage Father, grandmother say deceased toddler was abused

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police have arrested a Fort Wayne man in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy.

Mitchell Vanryn, 27, is facing preliminary charges of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery.

The Allen County coroner said Malakai Garrett died Wednesday, but the cause and manner of death are both pending.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers took a call from a home in the 6900 block of Palmetta Court, in the Crestwood Colony neighborhood off North Clinton Street on Fort Wayne’s north side. A short time later, a toddler was dropped off at nearby Fire Station 13, along North Clinton Street.

The boy’s father and grandmother told NewsChannel 15 they believe he was being neglected and abused. His mother said those allegations are false. According to them, Vanryn is the boyfriend of Garrett’s mother.