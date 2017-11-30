Area orthopedics company expanding operations

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) Precision Medical Technologies, a manufacturer of orthopedic implants and instruments, announced plans Thursday to expand its operations to Wabash County, creating up to 60 new jobs by 2022 according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The company, which has existing facilities in Kosciusko and Noble counties, will invest nearly $5 million to expand its operations, which includes the purchase and renovation of a 9,000-square-foot manufacturing space located at 400 Beckley St. in North Manchester.

The site will house CNC machinery and related equipment to support the company’s new operations for disposable surgical instruments, and the company’s current manufacturing implants and reusable instruments operations will continue at its existing sites in Warsaw and Rome City, Indiana. Renovations are underway, allowing the company to be fully operational in the new facility and to launch into the disposable instrument market at the beginning of 2018.

“Indiana’s reputation as the orthopedics capital of the world is made possible because of growing companies like Precision Medical Technologies,” said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “By leveraging our sound fiscal policies and pro-growth business environment, Indiana delivers the resources and the people that companies need. We look forward to witnessing Precision Medical Technologies’ success.”

Precision Medical Technologies currently employs more than 140 associates at its two locations in Indiana. The company plans to begin hiring for engineering, quality assurance, finishing, scheduling and CNC machinists positions for the North Manchester facility at the beginning of 2018. These new positions are expected to offer average salaries 24 percent higher than the Wabash County average wage. Interested applicants may apply online.