Warsaw man wins $1 million off lotto jackpot

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man has won $1 million after hitting a CA$H 5 jackpot through the Hoosier Lottery.

Rick Calvert, who’s retired from the printing industry, won $1,055,000 before taxes on the CA$H 5 jackpot drawn Nov. 18. Rick played his own numbers, instead of opting for a Quick Pick. The winning numbers are 8-19-22-37-39.

“It’s going to be amazing to be debt-free,” Rick said.

According to Hoosier Lottery, Calvert has played CA$H 5 since the game’s inception. His winning numbers are a combination of digits he and his friend, Todd, came up with. They have played those numbers for about a year, Hoosier Lottery said.

Calvert said he plans to pay off his home mortgage with the winnings, and use the balance of the prize money on his retirement, including a possible trip to Florida.

The CA$H 5 jackpot was hit again the following night, Nov. 19, with a Fort Wayne winner claiming a $75,000 prize.

CA$H 5 jackpot odds are 1 in 1,221,759, Hoosier Lottery said, with overall odds of 1 in 11.