Video: St. Francis hoops thriller tops SportsCenter Top 10

Video courtesy ESPN

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The University of St. Francis men’s basketball team’s thrilling double-overtime win over Crossroads League rival Marian Tuesday night was featured atop ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10.

SportsCenter featured a pair of buzzer-beaters by the third-ranked Cougars as its No. 1 highlight Tuesday night. First, SportsCenter showed Bryce Lienhoop’s game-tying bucket at the end of the first overtime that sent the game to a second overtime. Then, Columbia City graduate Derek Hinen’s baseline jumper at the buzzer was shown.

USF outlasted Marian 98-97 at the Hutzell Center.