USF’s Hinen goes from the Hutzell Center to SportsCenter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis senior Derek Hinen’s buzzer-beater in double overtime last night to give USF a 98-97 win over conference rival Marian has now been seen all over the world thanks to ESPN.

The bucket – along with a buzzer-beater by USF teammate Bryce Lienhoop that sent the game into double OT – was named the no. 1 play on SportsCenter last night.

Hinen – a Columbia City graduate