Ribbon cutting held for American LandMaster corporate headquarters

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) American LandMaster held a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon for its new corporate headquarters located at 2499 South 600 East in Columbia City.

The facility is comprised of both manufacturing and administrative operations for American LandMaster, as well as a consumer-facing retail showroom. The company makes UTVs and power sport vehicles.

The new facility represented a consolidation for American LandMaster, and brought more than 50 production jobs to the area that had been in Louisiana. In addition to being one of the newest employers in the area, the facility also has a retail showroom offering consumers the opportunity to purchase UTVs factory direct.