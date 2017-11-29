Police talk juvenile off roof of Whitley County Courthouse

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were able to safely talk a juvenile off of the roof of the Whitley County Courthouse Tuesday evening, according to the Columbia City Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report a juvenile on the roof. Police found a girl who had threatened to jump.

A counselor from the Columbia City Bowen Center talked with the juvenile until negotiators from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department arrived.

Police said the negotiators were able to talk the juvenile to safety around 8 p.m.

Investigators said it appeared the juvenile was able to gain access to the roof by using exterior construction scaffolding. The courthouse is currently undergoing repairs.

No other information about the juvenile as been released.

The Columbia City Police Department was assisted by Columbia City Communications, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Whitley County Dispatch, Columbia City Fire Department, Columbia City Utilities, Parkview Whitley EMS, Bowen Center, B&J Rental, Performance Rental, and Whitley County Courthouse Security.