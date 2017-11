FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a two-year-old Wednesday night.

A police source tells NewsChannel 15 that officers got a call from a home in the 6900 block of Palmetta Court around 5:45. That’s on the city’s north side.

Reports indicate the toddler wasn’t breathing.

Police haven’t released any other information, but we do know homicide detectives have been called to help in the investigation.