ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 33 early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to U.S. 33 and O Day around around 12:45 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Details about what happened were not immediately available.

U.S. 33 was closed between O Day Road and Valentine Road while crews reconstruct the crash and gather information. As of 5 a.m. the southbound lane had been reopened.

The incident is under investigation.