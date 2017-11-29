Nearby business owners keeping an eye on North River development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the end of the week, a deal between the city and owners of the North River property should be done. Those in favor of it said the city is set to generate millions in revenue.

Business owners nearby are also thinking about revenue in the way of more people in their stores, and cash in their registers.

“It certainly sets the table for a lot of development in that area,” Fort Wayne Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer said. “Not just on the 28 acres, but the whole area around there.”

After Tuesday night’s City Council meeting Bandemer named one particular area likely to be affected.

“I’m particularly interested in the impact it will have on the Wells Street Corridor,” he said.

“Wells Street was definitely a spot we couldn’t refuse,” Saylor’s Pizza Co-Owner Dale Saylor said.

Saylor thought hard about where to open the business in Fort Wayne. About two years ago it opened in the Wells Plaza.

“We’re right on the outskirts of Downtown,” Saylor said. “We deliver to all of Downtown, all of the north, south, east and west side.”

Although not in the center of Downtown, Saylor considers the location the center of Fort Wayne as a whole. He pays attention to development happening across the city– most recently projects Downtown, and the purchase of the North River property.

“As far as our location here at Saylor’s Pizza any development around the Wells Corridor area is a great thing,” Saylor said. “It benefits us. It brings customers in for lunch.”

Like he’s experienced with other Downtown projects, Saylor anticipates seeing the benefits of development on the North River property before something new even opens up.

“We’re delivering to the construction crews,” Saylor said.