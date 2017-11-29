Mastodons fall at Xavier 62-50

CINCINNATI – Anna Lappenküper’s career-high 19 points were not enough for the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team to overcome a 15-0 run by the Xavier Musketeers, as the Mastodons dropped its road game 62-50.

Lappenküper’s 19 points came on 7-of-12 shooting, including a pair of three pointers. Hannah Hess also dropped in a career-high 10 points. Jaelencia Williams led the ‘Dons with nine rebounds to go along with eight points and two blocks. KeShyra McCarver added six rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Xavier scored seven straight points to begin the game, hitting its first four shots, as the Mastodons trailed 9-2. Back-to-back three’s by McCarver and Lappenküper pulled Fort Wayne within one, 19-18, with seven minutes to go in the half. From there, the Musketeers outscored the ‘Dons 13-6 the rest of half, including a 15-0 run through the start of the third quarter.

For the night, the Mastodons shot 20-of-53 (37.7%) from the field, 5-of-16 (31.3%) beyond the arc and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the charity stripe.

Fort Wayne closes out its road trip when it travels to Coastal Carolina for a 6 p.m. tipoff Monday, December 4.