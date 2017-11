FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man was sentenced in federal court this week for receiving a mailed package of heroin.

Jermaine Underwood, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 57 months followed by 3 years of supervised release for a single charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to federal court documents, Underwood was found Dec. 9, 2016, with a package that had been sent through the United States Mail that contained some 96 grams of heroin.