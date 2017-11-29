Manhunt underway after DeKalb deputy attacked during traffic stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who attacked a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop and then ran off into the cover of night.

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the deputy.

The deputy did not identify himself to NewsChannel 15.

The traffic stop happened on southbound I-69 near mile marker 322, about a half mile before the DeKalb/Allen county line.

The deputy said during the stop he deployed his K-9 partner who alerted to an odor coming from the trunk of the vehicle. The deputy said he found two volleyball-sized packages in the trunk that were plastic-wrapped and placed in plastic bags. The deputy said the driver was nervous and as the deputy began looking at the packages the driver became combative.

The deputy said he had his knife out and was able to stab the driver in the arm. The driver then ran off into the darkness.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from DeKalb, Noble and Allen counties searched for the driver. Officers searched nearby fields, creeks, ditches, farm houses, barns, and businesses.

The search area included Auburn Road, North County Line Road East, Tonkel Road, County Roads 19, 17, and 68, among others. Officers were also seen searching areas near Bralin Laser and Spectrum Engineering.

The deputy said he was able to get the man’s driver’s license before the altercation. The name of the driver has not been released.

Police have not released information about what was in the two bags. Indiana State Police was called to conduct a further search of the items as a precaution.

The deputy was not hurt during the altercation.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area of the traffic stop should call 911 immediately.