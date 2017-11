FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A flipped vehicle in downtown Fort Wayne closed a busy thoroughfare in the city’s center.

Police and medics were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of Clinton Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Fort Wayne on a report of a crash. Dispatchers would only tell NewsChannel 15 that a vehicle was on its side.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved or how the vehicle became on its side.

Police closed all five lanes of southbound Clinton Street.