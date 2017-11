FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just three years ago, the Northrop girls basketball team won one game all year. One.

This season, the Lady Bruins are off to on of their best starts in school history as they are 6-0. We are proud to honor the Northrop girls basketball team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

Many of these players were freshman on that team and now they are motivated to bring this program from the bottom to the top.

They face Bishop Dwenger on Friday night.