DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Kendallville woman was hurt after she suffered a seizure while driving.

Police said Lois Williamson, 50, was headed north on State Road 3 near County Road 70.

A witness saw Williamson slump over the wheel before crossing the grass median into the southbound lanes. She went down a steep embankment into a wooded area and hit several trees. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Williamson received a spinal fracture and was treated at a local hospital.