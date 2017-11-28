Scott’s career-high 34 leads Mastodons over Detroit Mercy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball never trailed in the second half of their 91-82 non-conference win over Detroit Mercy on Tuesday (Nov. 28) evening.

Bryson Scott scored a career-high 34 points, finishing 10-of-18 from the field and 10-of-10 from the free throw line. He is the first Mastodon to go a perfect 10-of-10 or better from the charity stripe in a game since Frank Gaines made all 14 attempts vs. Omaha on Jan. 5, 2013.

Scott also pitched in five assists, four rebounds and three steals. His 34 points match the most by a Summit League player this year. It is also the most points by a ‘Don since Max Landis scored 44 at South Dakota on Feb. 4, 2016. Scott’s 34 points are the most by a ‘Don in a home game since Tyler Best scored 35 against Longwood in an overtime contest on Jan. 5, 2006.

John Konchar totaled 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Kason Harrell was the third ‘Don in double-digits, adding 18 points. Xzavier Taylor had nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Fort Wayne trailed the Titans 34-30 with 2:42 left in the first half. The ‘Dons responded by scoring the final nine points of the half to go up 39-34 at the break. Scott then opened the second half with a three, to bring the run to 12 points and put the ‘Dons up 42-34.

Fort Wayne went up by as many as 15 before Detroit Mercy answered with a run of their own. Detroit Mercy used a 9-0 and an 8-0 push to get within a point at 74-73 with 5:10 left. However, Fort Wayne finished the game outscoring Detroit Mercy 17-9 and limiting the Titans to only two field goals in the stretch.

The clinching sequence of the game came with under three minutes left. Konchar forced a steal on the defensive end which set up Harrell for a basket on the other end to put the ‘Dons up 79-74. Freshman Matt Weir, who assisted on the Harrell basket, came up with a defensive rebound on the next Detroit Mercy possession. Konchar then knocked down a 3-pointer with the shot clock running down to put the ‘Dons up 82-74 and all but finish the game.

Detroit Mercy and Fort Wayne are now both 4-3.

The ‘Dons have a quick turnaround to Thursday (Nov. 30) when Fort Wayne hosts IU Kokomo at 7 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.