Pickup hauling classic car rolls off I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A pickup hauling a classic car rolled off Interstate 469 in southern Allen County midday Tuesday when the driver said he fell asleep.

Police and medics were called around 11 a.m. Tuesday to the shoulder of the interstate near the Lafayette Center Road interchange on a report of a rollover crash there. Crews arrived to find a white pickup on its side, its top crunched, and a trailer with a classic Ford Mustang on it nearby.

Indiana State Police told NewsChannel 15 that a man was driving the pick-up, hauling a mid to late 60’s Ford Mustang, southbound on I-469 when it drifted off the roadway near the Lafayette Center Road exit and rolled. The man told police he fell asleep.

The driver, who was from Missouri, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.