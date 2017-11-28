Multiple people injured in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating after three people were shot during an attack in broad daylight in Ohio.

Authorities say the three men were sitting on a front porch in Toledo around 1:30 p.m. Monday when multiple gunmen appeared from behind the house and started firing. Neighbors say they heard between 15 and 20 gunshots.

Arriving officers found 43-year-old Terry Carpenter and 41-year-old James Gordon with gunshot wounds. Police say 42-year-old Donnell Burton was grazed by a bullet in his left shoulder.

Both Carpenter and Gordon were hospitalized. Their current condition wasn’t known.

Police are asking the public for information that could lead to an arrest.

