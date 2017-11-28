Indiana man’s trial in explosives case delayed until April

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The trial of a central Indiana man accused of planting an explosive device outside his ex-girlfriend’s home has been moved until next spring.

Thirty-nine-year-old Lionel R. Mackey Jr. of Muncie had been set to stand trial in December on six felony charges, including attempted murder and possession of a destructive device or explosive.

But The Star Press reports that a Delaware County judge recently granted a request by Mackey’s public defenders for a continuance and reset his trial for April 16.

Mackey was arrested last December after an explosive device was left outside the front door of his ex-girlfriend.

After she discovered the package, police evacuated part of Muncie’s downtown as a precaution and an explosive ordinance disposal team destroyed the device.

Mackey remains jailed without bond pending his trial.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.