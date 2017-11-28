Indiana governor orders excise police to check for CBD oil

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed the state’s Excise Police to begin performing spot checks and issue warnings the next 60 days for cannabidoil oil products.

Gov. Holcomb issued the following statement Tuesday to WISH-TV in Indianapolis:

Applicable law and opinions guide me to direct the Excise Police to perform normal, periodic regulatory spot checks of CBD oil products, focusing on those products which contain any level of THC. Because CBD oil has been sold in Indiana for several years, the excise police will use the next 60 days to educate, inform and issue warnings to retailers so there is a reasonable period of time for them to remove products that contain THC.

In the meantime, the General Assembly will have the opportunity to review existing CBD oil laws, as well as labeling requirements, while no confiscation of products occurs.

The legislation I signed in the spring continues to help protect Hoosiers struggling with epilepsy who use CBD oil products for treatment, provided they register with the Indiana State Department of Health.”

The order comes a week after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill noted that despite a recently pass state law that allows certain patients with treatment-resistant epilepsy to use cannabidiol, CBD oil is still illegal in Indiana with a few rare exceptions.

Hill said the statewide confusion over House Bill 1148 prompted his office to review and clarify the bill.

He said in that advisory opinion that the bill legalized CBD oil for patients of treatment-resistant epilepsy and the patient’s caregiver could also possess it, but the patient must register with the state’s Department of Health.

