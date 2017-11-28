Income tax hike-funded sidewalk repairs begin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sidewalk improvements funded through an increase to the local income tax have begun in the city of Fort Wayne.

In July, City Council voted to increase the city’s income tax by 0.13 percent, a hike that will generate $8.7 million per year. The adjustment translates to an additional $60 per year for a household earning approximately $49,000 per year, officials had said.

The measure was crafted to fund both riverfront development and sidewalk and alleyway repairs. The hike went into effect Oct. 1.

The first project to get underway through the funding will occur along Bluffton Road from south of Reservation Drive to Dunkelberg Road, the city announced Tuesday. Eight other projects will take place in Fort Wayne neighborhoods in 2018.

“It’s critical to invest in neighborhood infrastructure projects that will have a lasting impact,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “By working together on proactive sidewalk initiatives, we’re meeting the safety and connectivity needs of residents and neighborhoods and positioning Fort Wayne as a point of destination to live, work and play.”

Efforts to enhance sidewalks in the City of Fort Wayne are underway with the first neighborhood sidewalk improvement project as part of City Council’s recent passage of an increase to the local income tax.

Bluffton Road from south of Reservation Drive to Dunkelberg Road is the first of many projects to occur in Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

Arterial sidewalk projects planned for 2018 include:

Hessen Cassel Road from Oxford Street to Paulding Road

Decatur Road from Gable Road to Hanna Street

Winchester Road from Ardis Lane to Lower Huntington Road

Stellhorn Road from Sirlin Drive to Maplecrest Road

Reed Road from Stellhorn to St. Joe Center roads

North Clinton Street from Colony Drive to Auburn Road

St. Joe Center Road from Maplecrest Road to Arlington Elementary School

St. Joe Center Road from Medical Protective Drive to Maplecrest Road