Death investigation underway in Wabash after body found

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) A man was found dead inside a Wabash home Tuesday morning, and police are working to determine how he died.

Wabash Police were called around 10:50 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Erie Street in Wabash. Inside, officers found the body of a man, according to Wabash Police Captain Matt Benson.

Throughout Tuesday, the scene was considered “active” as police continue their investigation, with Wabash Police, Indiana State Police Crime Scene Technicians and Wabash City Fire officials all working at the home. Benson did not say whether the case was considered criminal in nature when asked by NewsChannel 15.

Later Tuesday, Benson said the “death investigation is still under investigation by Wabash City Police in cooperation with the Wabash County Coroner’s office.”

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy, and after that is complete, the man’s cause of death will be released, Benson said. He will likely be identified at that time, as well.

The captain would not release any other information.