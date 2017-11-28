Council approves purchase of North River property

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne city council members approved a plan to purchase the North River property Tuesday night.

The plan passed with a final vote of 5 to 3. One councilman, Michael Barranda, was absent.

In recent weeks, some councilmen had expressed concern about the agreement between the city and the sellers of the North River property.

They wanted to see the results of an environmental study to find out how much it would cost to clean up the land, but that information couldn’t be released. As part of the agreement, the seller wouldn’t be liable to clean up any possible contamination.