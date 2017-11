FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Concordia High School junior Addison Agen will continue on ‘The Voice’ after a popular vote this week moved her forward in the competition.

Agen is now among the top 10 finalists.

After Agen’s performance of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” Monday night, coach Adam Levine said the 16-year-old could potentially win the singing competition.