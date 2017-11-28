11/27 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Carmel (8) 8-0 107 1
2. Indpls Pike 8-0 97 2
3. Indpls N. Central (1) 6-0 92 3
4. Lawrence North 7-0 71 5
5. Homestead 4-1 49 6
6. Bedford N. Lawrence 6-1 41 8
7. E. Chicago Central 9-0 33 10
8. Hamilton Southeastern 6-2 28 4
9. Jeffersonville 4-2 19 9
10.Castle 5-0 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Brownsburg, North Harrison, Seymour, Penn, Center Grove, South Bend St. Joseph’s, Fort Wayne South, Warren Central, Columbus East, Chesterton, Ben Davis, Zionsville.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (11) 6-0 110 1
2. Greensburg 6-2 69 2
3. Glenn 6-1 59 3
4. Tippecanoe Valley 6-1 58 5
5. Evansville Memorial 2-0 49 6
6. Danville 5-1 44 7
7. Angola 8-1 35 NR
8. Beech Grove 6-0 33 10
T8.Ft. Wayne Concordia 4-3 33 4
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 3-1 27 8
Others receiving votes: Salem, Owen Valley, Hamilton Heights, Marion, Gibson Southern, Fairfield, Jay County, West Lafayette, Northwood, Vincennes Lincoln.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Hill (10) 7-0 109 1
2. Triton Central 7-0 76 T3
T2. S. Ripley 4-1 76 T5
4. Eastern (Pekin) 5-2 70 2
5. Monroe Central (1) 3-0 68 T3
6. Central Noble 6-0 58 T5
7. Winchester 7-0 50 8
8. N. Judson 6-0 36 7
9. Tipton 5-1 12 10
10. Covenant Christian 4-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton, Providence, Shenandoah, Sheridan, Evansville Mater Dei, Western Boone, Paoli, Lafayette Central Catholic, Crawford County, Lapel.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. MC Marquette (8) 5-1 104 1
2. Indpls Tindley (3) 3-1 96 2
3. Jac-Cen-Del 5-1 89 3
4. Vincennes Rivet 5-1 83 4
5. S. Central (Elizabeth) 3-2 55 5
6. Morgan Twp. 4-1 40 6
7. N. White 5-0 37 7
8. Trinity Lutheran 5-1 34 9
9. W. Washington 6-3 23 8
10. Northfield 3-2 21 10
Others receiving votes: Randolph Southern, Loogootee, Bloomfield, Barr-Reeve, Morristown, Southwestern (Shelby), Oregon Davis.
