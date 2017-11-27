Watch: Addison Agen’s Top 11 performance on ‘The Voice’

Video courtesy NBC’s “The Voice” via YouTube

Fort Wayne’s own Addison Agen performed “A Case Of You” by Joni Mitchell Monday night during the Top 11 live show. The song was chosen by viewers through a “Suggest-a-Song” feature on “The Voice” app.

After the performance, coach Adam Levine said the 16-year-old Concordia Lutheran High School student could potentially win the singing competition.

To vote for Addison:

1. The official The Voice app, available on the App Store or Google Play

2. Online at NBC.com or on Facebook

3. Through a Xfinity X1 set-top box with an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC

4. Through iTunes by buying one of Addison’s song

5. On Apple Music by streaming one of her songs

6. On Twitter by using the hashtag #VoiceSaveAddison

Results from America’s vote, set to be revealed Tuesday night, will determine who moves on to the Top 10.