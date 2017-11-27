‘The Voice’ watch parties planned to cheer Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fans of Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen can watch the Concordia Lutheran High School singer compete live on NBC’s “The Voice” at viewing parties around the city Monday night.

Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits at 1915 S. Calhoun St. will host a viewing party. Doors open for the event at 7 p.m. before “The Voice” airs live at 8 p.m.

Come2Go Music Hall at 323 W. Baker St. will broadcast “The Voice” live on big-screen televisions during its Team Addison Watch Party, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a snack to share, according to C2G’s Facebook page.

From 8-9 p.m. then, the Allen County Public Library’s Tecumseh branch at 1411 E. State Blvd. will host its The Voice Viewing Village. The live show will be shown, and staff will be on hand to help with voting, with laptops available.

Addison and the 10 other finalists will perform Monday night, live. The contestants will sing songs chosen by viewers through a “Suggest-a-Song” feature on “The Voice” app.

Here’s how to vote for Addison:

1. The official The Voice app, available on the App Store or Google Play

2. Online at NBC.com or on Facebook

3. Through a Xfinity X1 set-top box with an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC

4. Through iTunes by buying one of Addison’s song

5. On Apple Music by streaming one of her songs

6. On Twitter by using the hashtag #VoiceSaveAddison

You can learn more about “The Voice” official voting rules here.