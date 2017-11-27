Mental exam ordered for Amber Pasztor in neighbor’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Allen County judge has granted a request for a mental health professional to study previous mental examinations of Amber Pasztor, the Fort Wayne mother serving 130 years for the deaths of her children now accused of killing her neighbor, before she can stand trial for the more-recent case.

In Allen Superior Court early Monday, Pasztor’s defense team requested to have a psychiatric professional review those psychiatric records from Elkhart County to determine if Pasztor is competent to stand trial for the September 2016 death of 66-year-old Frank Macomber. Pasztor admitted previously to NewsChannel 15 in a jailhouse interview to fatally shooting Macomber and then stealing his car.

It was in that car that Pasztor reportedly fled Fort Wayne with her two children – 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor – a move that prompted an Amber Alert before they were found fatally suffocated in Elkhart in the back seat.

Pasztor was sentenced to 130 years after pleading guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder.

As that case proceeded, Pasztor underwent multiple mental examinations.

Allen Superior Court Judge John Surbeck granted the request for the exam review. He then scheduled Pasztor to stand trial May 15-16, 2018.