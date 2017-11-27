Komets acquire forward Logan Nelson

Fort Wayne, IN — The Komets announced today that forward Logan Nelson has been acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears in consideration for cash.

Nelson, 24, made his pro debut in 2014-15 with Quad City in the ECHL after a four-year juniors career.

The Rogers, Minnesota native started this season with Norfolk and appeared in nine games before being traded to Orlando where he dished three assists for three points in seven games.

Nelson, a four-year pro, has amassed totals of 41 goals, 46 assists and 87 points in 162 ECHL games.