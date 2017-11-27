Driver killed in crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A driver of a car was killed Monday afternoon after police said the vehicle ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming semi just east of Warren.

Police and medics were called around 2 p.m. Monday to the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 800 South on a report of a crash there. Investigators said a passenger vehicle that was headed westbound on S.R. 3 disregard the stop sign on C.R. 800 South and drove into the path of a southbound semi tractor-trailer.

The semi’s driver – Ronald Hite of rural Huntington – could not stop his rig and collided with the passenger side of the car.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. They were not wearing a seatbelt, police said. The driver was not identified.

Hite was not hurt.

The crash is being investigation by Warren Police, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.