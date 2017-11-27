DeKalb’s Stuckey signs with Butler for golf

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb’s Lexy Stuckey made her college choice official on Monday, signing to play golf at Butler University.
As a junior last spring she finished third individually at sectionals while the Barons came in second as a team.
