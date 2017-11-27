Brit rockers Uriah Heep to play at Trine

ANGOLA (WANE) English hard rock band Uriah Heep will perform at Trine University, the school announced Monday.

Uriah Heep will play in Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 4. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at trine.edu/furth.

Part of a British invasion of the United States in the early 1970s that included Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath and Jethro Tull, Uriah Heep has sold more than 45 million albums worldwide since its debut album in 1970, performing more than 4,000 shows in some 60 countries. Uriah Heep maintains a significant following overseas, including countries such as Germany, Russia and Japan.

The band has released 24 studio albums, 21 official live albums and 17 videos. Of these, 15 have made the Billboard 200, with 1972’s “Demons and Wizards” placing the highest at 23rd.

Heep helped launch the careers of several support bands in the USA, including Rush, KISS, ZZ Top, April Wine, Foreigner and Earth, Wind & Fire.