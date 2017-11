FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the most respected coaches in northeast Indiana is calling it a career as WANE-TV can confirm that Chris Svarczkopf is retiring as the head football coach at Bishop Dwenger.

WANE-TV’s news-gathering partner The News-Sentinel broke the story.

Svarczkopf’s teams have gone a combined 149-49 during his tenure. That includes the 2015 state title, 5 semi-states, 10 regionals, and 11 sectionals. The Saints also won the SAC title six times under coach Svarczkopf.