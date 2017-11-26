Man hurt in crash trying to avoid deer

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – A Freemont man was hurt Sunday night after he crashed and was ejected from a car.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Mark Firestine, 62, was driving south in the 600 block of County Road 61 when he saw a deer in the road.

Firestine told police he swerved to miss it and hit a pole. Police said Firestine was ejected out the rear window.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

Medics took him to a hospital with back, neck, and head injuries.

The vehicle was also totaled.