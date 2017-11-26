Indiana manufacturers seek incentives to find more workers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The 3.9 percent unemployment rate Indiana is making it difficult for manufacturers in the state to find workers, especially those qualified in the in the high-tech field.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the Indiana Manufacturers Association proposed giving people incentives to move to the state to solve their workforce woes.

The association’s president, Brian Burton, recently proposed the idea at the 2017 Northwest Indiana Business Roundtable and Construction Advancement Foundation’s Business & Economic Outlook at Ivy Tech in Valparaiso.

The association says it also plans to lobby the legislature next year for financial incentives like state income tax credit for people to relocate to Indiana to work in high-demand industrial areas. It also seeks to further develop the workforce by encouraging high school career counselors to push students toward manufacturing.