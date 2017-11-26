Overnight fire damages vacant home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire damaged a vacant two-story home early Sunday morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the fire at 4825 Fairfield Ave. just before 12:30 a.m.

Fire officials said someone called 911 after they saw smoke coming from the house as they drove by.

Fire crews arrived a found fire coming out of the back of the home. They were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Nobody was inside the home and no one got hurt.

The house had minor water damage and moderate fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.