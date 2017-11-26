Festival of Trees returns to Fort Wayne for 33rd year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Festival of Trees is back at the Embassy Theatre for the 33rd year.

Each year, it’s one of the region’s most anticipated holiday traditions.

This year’s theme is “Silver Bells” and features 58 uniquely decorated trees and animated holiday windows. New this year was a special Thanksgiving Day screening of Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.”

The festival also offers several live entertainment options each day:

Entertainment (Nov. 26)

12 p.m. – Starz Dance Academy / Gymnastics in Motion

1 p.m. – Starz Dance Academy / Gymnastics in Motion

2 p.m. – Center Stage Academy of Dance

3 p.m. – North Side High School Choir

4 p.m. – Northeast School of Dance

5 p.m. – Fort Wayne Dance Collective

6 p.m. – Janice Dyson Dance Studio

7 p.m. – Pulse Dance and Performance Center

Monday, Nov. 27, open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. AND evening hours 5-9 p.m.

Tots & Trees Day – Open to all ages with room for strollers. Enjoy the animated short “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” on the big screen.

Entertainment (Nov. 27)

10 a.m. – “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas”

11 a.m. – “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas”

12 p.m. – “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas”

1 p.m. – “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas”

5-9 p.m. – Community singalong with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, with special performance at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kingston Senior Day (open to public)

Entertainment (Nov. 28)

9 a.m. – IPFW Clarinet Ensemble

10 a.m. – En Croix Ballet

11 a.m. – Carroll High School

12 p.m. – Canterbury Middle School

Wednesday, Nov. 29, open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Entertainment (Nov. 29)

9 a.m. – Ratio Dance Studio

10 a.m. – Canterbury High School Chamber Choir

11 a.m. – Robert Rogers, piano

12 p.m. – Fort Wayne Youtheatre

The festival started November 22 and runs through November 29.

Tickets for the event are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-12. Children three and under are free.

You can buy tickets at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre, call 800-745-3000, or go to ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit www.fwembassytheatre.org,