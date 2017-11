PHILADELPHIA (AP) Before they pack their bags for a two-week trip to the West Coast and three straight games on the road, the Philadelphia Eagles could already be NFC East champions.

How they fare away from home will determine whether they stay here in January.

Carson Wentz tossed three touchdown passes and the NFL-leading Eagles dominated the Chicago Bears 31-3 Sunday for their ninth straight win and fourth in a row by at least 23 points.