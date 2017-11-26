Bell ringing with multiple purposes

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – You many have seen a few of his billboards around town. Or perhaps you caught him last year at Kroger, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. Jerry Vandeveer does a lot around Fort Wayne.

Including, spreading the message of the importance of a colonoscopy. Jerry does this to honor his late wife, Linda,

This year, find Jerry at the Salvation Army at Kroger in Shops of Coventry with a sign about Colonoscopies. He will match all donations up to $400. He already raised $1,600 in five hours.

He also gives candy canes to everyone and McDonalds $5 gift certificates to 20 of the kids.

Then he will go to “KOPS 4 KIDS” at Meijer on Illinois Road. Vandeveer belongs to the F.O.P. Lodge 14.

The first of his last 5 Billboards went up on Washington Center Road heading away from Coldwater Road toward Lima on the left side, before the 69 overpass. This is number 28, he has 4 more which will be posted between now and February 4th of 2018.