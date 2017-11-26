4 hurt after small plane registered to Fort Wayne address crashes in central PA

EBENSBURG, PA (WANE) – A small twin-engine airplane crashed in central Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon, according to multiple media reports.

The plane involved in the crash is registered to a Fort Wayne address, but it’s not clear who was on board.

According to emergency officials, the plane crashed into a heavily wooded area around 1:30 p.m., about a half-mile north of the Ebensburg Airport.

Ebensburg is approximately 75 miles east of Pittsburgh.

WANE-TV sister station WTAJ-TV reported four people were on the aircraft. Two were airlifted to a hospital and two others were taken to a hospital by ambulance. The conditions of the four injured is not known.

The identities of the four people on the Piper PA-34 Seneca aircraft have not been released.

FAA records show the aircraft is registered to Wayne D. Zollinger and the listing includes a Fort Wayne address. Records show the airworthiness date for the aircraft was Oct. 1998 and the registration was most recently certified in Feb. 2013.

Several images reviewed by NewsChannel 15 show the tail number on the plane as N263DM.

FAA records also show Zollinger with an active private pilot license. But again, officials haven’t confirmed who was on the plane or piloting the aircraft.

NewsChannel 15 has attempted to contact the FAA this weekend, but phone calls and emails have not been returned.

Calls to the Ebensburg Airport also haven’t been returned.

It’s unknown where the plane last took off from or where it was heading when it crashed. It’s also not known if the plane declared an emergency before the crash.

Federal investigators were expected at the crash site Sunday.