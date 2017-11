INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – It took a gutsy call to get Woodlan to the state title game. It was another risky play that gave Southridge the edge in the state title game.

The Raiders go for two and get the conversion with 1:22 remaining in the game as the Warriors fall in the 2A state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, 15-14.

Quarterback Justin Durkes finished 14-of-30 for 206 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Jack Rhoades carried the ball 21 times for 71 yards and a score.

Southridge Raiders with the 2 point conversion with 1:22 left in the state championship. Woodland Warriors will have to prove their worth. pic.twitter.com/YgqFOUskOz — Kaitor Kposowa (@kaitorWANETV) November 25, 2017