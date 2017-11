FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a glimmer on the St. Francis sideline. It’s their own version of the ‘turnover chain’.

The Cougars force four critical takeaways on Saturday in the second round of the NAIA tournament as they beat Northwestern (Iowa), 30-3. The ‘turnover chain’ became viral for the University of Miami this season – and St. Francis is paying homage to them.