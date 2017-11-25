Person found dead inside New Haven home, “person of interest” in custody

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven police have taken a “person of interest” into custody after finding a body inside a home Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to 1616 Sherbrook Drive around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators said a person called police for a well-being check after not seeing a family member for awhile. Police went to the home and were let inside by the family member that called police. That’s when, according to police, they found a body in the home.

Another man inside the home was taken into custody and has been named a “person of interest.” Police told NewsChannel 15 the man didn’t appear to be doing anything inside the house when they arrived.

It’s not clear the relationship between the “person of interest” and deceased.

Details about how the person died – an exact cause and manner of death, were not immediately available.

Police have not released the name of the person of interest or of the deceased.

The incident is under investigation.