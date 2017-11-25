Man seriously injured in head-on crash

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man seriously injured after two vehicle crash Friday evening between Jasper and Huntingburg.

At 6:38 P.M. Friday, 21-year-old Christian Stepanek was southbound on US231 between Jasper and Huntingburg when, for an unknown reason, Stepanek crossed the center line and drove into the path of 74-year-old James Weisman. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Stepanek was extricated from his vehicle and transported to a hospital in Jasper and then later flown to a hospital in Evansville for treatment of a head injury.

Weisman suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were totaled.

US231 was closed for nearly two and a half hours.

The incident remains under investigation.