Lappenküper’s Buzzer Beater Gives Fort Wayne WBB Victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Anna Lappenküper’s layup at the buzzer gave the Fort Wayne women’s basketball a 73-72 victory over the visiting Quincy Hawks. Lappenküper’s layup capped off six-point swing for the ‘Dons in the final 51 seconds of the game.

De’Jour Young led the Mastodons with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Lappenküper added 13 points and Jaelencia Williams finished with 10.

The two teams traded leads in the first quarter but a 7-0 run by Quincy to end the second quarter and start the third put them in front. Fort Wayne responded with a 15-6 run in the third, giving it a two-point lead 48-46. The Hawks added another 7-0 run as they led by seven with 3:39 to go in the game.

The Mastodons trailed by five with under a minute to play, as Williams began the Fort Wayne comeback with a layup with 51 seconds to go. Lappenküper had a chance to tie the game after hitting a layup as she was fouled with 16.8 left, but missed the free throw. Quincy had an opportunity to extend its lead with 10.5 to play, but Taylor Hickey missed both free throws. The ‘Dons inbounded the ball with 6.6 left on the clock, Lappenküper drove to the left of the lane, past two Quincy defenders and laid it up off the glass as the Mastodons stormed the court in celebration.

For the game, the ‘Dons connected on a season-high 56.6 percent (30-of-53) from the floor, including shooting over 75 percent in both the first and fourth quarters. The Mastodons were also 6-of-16 (37.5%) beyond the arc and 7-of-9 (77.8%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne begins a two-game road trip when it travels to Cincinnati for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Xavier Wednesday, November 29.