Konchar Scores 1,000th Point As Fort Wayne MBB Falls At Reigning SoCon Champion ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball dropped a non-league game at East Tennessee State University on Saturday (Nov. 25) evening 83-73. Junior John Konchar scored his 1,000th career point in the contest.

Needing only three points to reach the mark, Konchar opened his scoring with a layup two and a half minutes into the contest. He eclipsed the 1,000 mark on a 3-pointer with 16:21 left in the opening half.

The first half saw both offenses firing on all cylinders. ETSU took a lead as large as nine before the ‘Dons earned the lead back on a 3-pointer by Jordon King with 5:06 left in the half. Bryson Scott made a pair of free throws with three seconds left in the half to put the ‘Dons down by only two. However ETSU’s Jalen McCloud made a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer on the ensuing possession to give the Bucs a 52-47 lead at the break.

The ‘Dons erased the five-point halftime by tying the game at 56 on a pair of Scott free throws. However ETSU responded with a game-changing 9-0 run over the next three and a half minutes. Fort Wayne rallied back in the final two minutes after Kason Harrell made back-to-back 3-pointers to get the ‘Dons within five at 75-70 with 1:42 on the clock. However the ‘Dons would get no closer.

Scott finished with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. Konchar had 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Harrell totaled 15 points and six rebounds.

ETSU was led by McCloud’s 25 points.

Both clubs are now 3-3. Fort Wayne is back in action on Tuesday (Nov. 28) against Detroit Mercy. Tip at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.