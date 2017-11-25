Holly Trolley returns for another year of shopping local

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Holly shoppers are taking to the streets Saturday – or rather to the trolley. The Holly Trolley returns to Fort Wayne. It’s part of Small Business Saturday with the Downtown Improvement District.

Rick Zolman joined First News for more details.

Park, shop, and ride free trolleys for an exciting shopping experience through Downtown Fort Wayne, West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor. The trolleys will visit several unique venues stopping at each on their route. It goes on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event takes place on a special day each year during HolidayFest in collaboration with Small Business Saturday promoting patrons across the country to shop local. It also falls on the Last Saturday of the month where there are many ways to Experience Art and Discover Downtown all day long.

Tweet and Instagram using #TrolleyFW.

